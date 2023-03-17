HealthWatch: Getting back into the swing of working out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, physical therapist William Smith talked with KEVN Black Hills Fox about the importance of easing back into exercising as you return to warm weather activities.

“While we’re getting ready to return to play for the spring and summer months it’s important to keep in mind that your body may need time to readjust to being active again. You may feel more sluggish or rusty than you did before the weather turned cold but it’s important to reintroduce yourself to physical activity slowly so that your body has time to readjust to reduce the risk of injury,” said Smith

He emphasized that regardless of the exercise you perform, there are a few basic rules you can follow to help prevent any injuries while you work out.

“Stretching, warming up your muscles before working out, and cooling down will help prevent injuries regardless of your exercise, and its important to always stay hydrated no matter what you’re doing,” said Smith

Be sure to catch HealthWatch on KEVN Black Hills Fox News at 9, every Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.