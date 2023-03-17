HealthWatch: Getting back into the swing of working out

HealthWatch
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, physical therapist William Smith talked with KEVN Black Hills Fox about the importance of easing back into exercising as you return to warm weather activities.

“While we’re getting ready to return to play for the spring and summer months it’s important to keep in mind that your body may need time to readjust to being active again. You may feel more sluggish or rusty than you did before the weather turned cold but it’s important to reintroduce yourself to physical activity slowly so that your body has time to readjust to reduce the risk of injury,” said Smith

He emphasized that regardless of the exercise you perform, there are a few basic rules you can follow to help prevent any injuries while you work out.

“Stretching, warming up your muscles before working out, and cooling down will help prevent injuries regardless of your exercise, and its important to always stay hydrated no matter what you’re doing,” said Smith

Be sure to catch HealthWatch on KEVN Black Hills Fox News at 9, every Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
On Tuesday, Rep. Dusty Johnson introduced the America Works Act as a way to get Americans back...
Rep. Dusty Johnson on expansion for SNAP work requirements

Latest News

The use of a sleeping pill occasionally would cause no harm- but if used frequently, sleeping...
Sleepless in Rapid City: natural alternatives to sleeping medications
If you begin to notice a pattern of sleepless nights, it could be because there is a different...
Sleepless in Rapid City: The first signs of a sleeping disorder
Getting enough sleep is crucial to children during key developmental stages, and a lack of...
Sleepless in Rapid City: a child’s sleeping patterns can affect more than just behavior
Getting enough sleep is crucial to children during key developmental stages, and a lack of...
Sleepless in Rapid City: A child’s sleeping patterns can affect more than just behavior