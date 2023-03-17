South Dakota National Guard Fire Fighting Team deploys to Europe

National guard deployment ceremony
National guard deployment ceremony(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 216th Fire Fighting Team of the South Dakota National Guard are set to once again deploy to Europe following a deployment ceremony in Rapid City Thursday.

The last time the 216th was deployed was to Romania in 2017. At that time they were supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel. This time they are deploying to an undisclosed base to support United States European Command firefighting and base operations.

“They have a constant rotation of just making sure they’re not there too long, certain soldiers, so it’s replacing them and also just working with other countries and making sure that we kinda know what they do and they know what we do and there’s that shared understanding of if we have to help them out in any way or they have to help us they know how we operate and we know how they operate,” said Christian Trainor, commander of the 216th.

Trainor says that deployments like this help to avoid any confusion when working with United States allies and help to build trust between any allied forces.

The unit will be headed to Fort Bliss Texas to prepare for deployment before ultimately heading out to Europe.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Mission man sentenced for assault by strangulation and suffocation
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
A fundraiser at Post 1273 is hoping to stabilize and fix their building with the funds raised.
Fundraiser to help with VFW Post 1273 repairs
Ghost gun 3d model
Ghost guns and altered weapons in Rapid City

Latest News

RCAS sign
Senator Mike Rounds reintroduces school safety legislation
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
Black Hills national forest gets expansion in western South Dakota.
Foundation helps convert private land to public in the Black Hills
Snow showers will remain possible into Friday afternoon. Winds will also pick up and another...
Cool temperatures, snow, and wind will linger into the weekend.