Cool temperatures, snow, and wind will linger into the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will be cold once again with lows dropping into the teens and 20s. Winds will continue to weaken as we head into the overnight hours with lingering snow showers possible throughout tonight. Snow showers will remain possible into Friday afternoon. Winds will also pick up and another wind advisory could be issued tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures for Friday will remain chilly and range from the 20s up to the 30s.

Temperatures will remain cool and in the 20s to 30s as we start out the weekend. Saturday will be our last day of these chilly temperatures. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny, drying out, and bouncing back into the 40s to 50s. Monday mild temperatures will continue as we look to stay in the 40s to 50s with increasing cloud cover. Highs will stay in the 40s for most areas as we head into the middle of next week. However, an unsettled weather pattern settles back in the area by the middle of next week as the next chance for snow will be from Wednesday to Thursday. However, confidence is low in the details of this system.

