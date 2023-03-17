Air quality alert issued for west Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for the area in Rapid City west of the gap.

The alert is issued by the National Weather Service in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Northwest winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are forecast with gusts up to 45 miles per hour expected. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air, producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office advises people who are young, elderly or have respiratory issues to limit their physical activity and limit their exposure to the outside air.

