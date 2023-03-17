Air quality alert issued for west Rapid City

The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air quality Thursday night through Friday morning.(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for the area in Rapid City west of the gap.

The alert is issued by the National Weather Service in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Northwest winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are forecast with gusts up to 45 miles per hour expected. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air, producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office advises people who are young, elderly or have respiratory issues to limit their physical activity and limit their exposure to the outside air.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem discusses the Ukraine-Russia war amid speculation on the GOP 2024 presidential...
Noem at odds with SD's congressional delegation when it comes to Ukraine-Russia war
Emerald K-I will lead the parade on Saturday after a more than 20 year hiatus.
Rapid City hosts first All Nations St. Patrick’s Day Parade
A semi rests precariously against a South Dakota Highway Patrol cruiser on Interstate 90.
South Dakota trooper’s cruiser hit by sliding semi
Women’s History Month: looking to the skies for influential women in South Dakota
Women’s History Month: looking to the skies for influential women in South Dakota