Parents worry about the safety of their kids walking to and from school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recently, some Rapid City parents voiced concerns about traffic safety near schools.

When thinking about school safety, shootings, and bomb threats might come to mind first. But even crossing the street can be dangerous for some students.

“They come past My house right here speeding all the time, well over 30 miles an hour. They do it in front of Central along with that sign flashing. You have these signs out here for 15 miles an hour, slow them down. They’re always speeding and they don’t wanna listen to nobody about safety,” said Timothy Jones, a Rapid City Area School parent.

Jones states it’s not just the parents and students who are speeding, but it can also be city bus drivers. Lieutenant Kelvin Masur with Rapid City Police Department said, speeding in and around school areas has always been a concern, for the department and the community.

“It’s something that We take very seriously. It’s something that We focus on daily. Whenever You are within a school zone or in an area of a school, it’s always a good idea to be traveling that posted speed limit or actually even below to allow yourself some added time to stop if something was to happen in front of You,” Masur said.

Masur said They gave out 60 speeding citations last week in school zones, and the department will continue to have a presence at the schools.

