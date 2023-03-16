Mixology at Home - Irish Coffee

Tweak your Irish coffee by adding a little liqueur to your cream.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When we think about Ireland and Saint Patrick’s Day, what alcoholic beverages come to mind? Well, obviously beer and Irish whiskey. But what about cocktails?

I do not have personal cocktail recipes that call for Irish whiskey, although we did have an Irish cream cocktail on Mixology last month. Many of the recipes I think I might like require green Chartreuse. It is a French herbal liqueur that isn’t always easy to find locally. I do not have it in my home bar.

So, keeping with our theme of what the average home bartender can scrounge up, we are going with the traditional Irish coffee, with a little, sweet tweak.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup hot coffee
  • 1 ½ oz Irish whiskey (you could use American as well)
  • 1 to 2 tsp brown sugar
  • Heavy cream, slightly whipped
  • Chambord (raspberry liqueur) or Frangelico – optional
  • Shaved chocolate

Directions: Fill the mug with hot coffee to preheat it, then empty it. Pour hot coffee into the warmed mug to about ¾ full. Add brown sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Then blend in the Irish whiskey. Slightly whip the heavy cream, adding the liqueur (optional) a little at a time so you keep the slightly whipped consistency. Layer the cream onto the drink by gently pouring it over the back of a spoon into the cup. Then shave some chocolate onto the cream.

Note: If the drink is too sweet, you might want to drop the sugar; or the raspberry liqueur. Not sweet enough, add an extra teaspoon of brown sugar.

Mixology at Home recipes can be found here

