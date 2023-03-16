Cooler temperatures and windy conditions to finish out the week.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A low-pressure system will push in tonight bringing snow showers. Snow will be possible tonight and into early Thursday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. However, due to upslope winds up to 2 inches of snow is possible in the northern Black Hills. Lows tonight will drop into the teens to mid-20s.

Winds will also look to pick up this evening with a wind advisory going into effect starting at 6 pm tonight, this advisory will include the areas of Including the cities of Rapid City, Folsom, Box Elder, Caputa, Wall, Pine Ridge, Oglala, Kyle, Sturgis, Piedmont, Summerset, Ellsworth AFB, and Union Center and will go until 6 AM Thursday.

Winds will remain quite gusty as we head into Thursday, especially during the early morning hours. Temperatures on Thursday will be much cooler than previous days with highs only climbing into the 20s and 30s. We will see spotty isolated snow showers mostly during the early morning hours. Winds will slightly dissipate throughout the day but remain strong in some areas.

Temperatures will remain cool and in the 30s as we start out the weekend. Our coolest day looks like it will be on Saturday. By Sunday we are bouncing back into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Monday we will be back in the 50s with increasing cloud cover.

The next chance for another system will be by the middle of next week.

