What pie flavor reigns supreme in the Balck Hills Fox Newsroom?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many celebrated Tuesday because it’s a holiday centered around math, and dessert.

Since 1988 ‘Pi Day’ has been celebrated by enthusiasts of the mathematical constant known as ‘Pi.’ The first digits are 3.14.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

People have different ways to celebrate Pi Day, including pi recitation competitions at school, and for others, having their favorite kind of pie.

We asked members of our staff what their favorite pie was.

“My favorite pie would have to be apple pie. I think because it reminds me of the smells of fall and Thanksgiving, and that’s my favorite holiday,” said reporter Juliana Alford.

“I’m not a big sweets person, but when I do eat pie, I really like banana cream,” said producer Ricky Larson.

“Meringue Pie because one, the fluffiness. It’s egg whites and you can’t go wrong with egg whites and pie crust. Also, if you add lemon, it can be a Lemon Meringue Pie, which adds even more flavor because then you could put powdered sugar on top and it’s even better, because it’s like sugar on sugar on sugar, and it’s really fluffy,” said anchor and reporter Humberto Giles-Sanchez.

“I’d have to go with a good caramel apple because it’s sweet but not too sweet, you get a little tart in there,” said producer Aaron Vidal.

“I’m not a huge pie fan, but if I’m going to choose a pie, it would be the chocolate pie and that’s because of the chocolate and it’s similar to chocolate moose,” said sports director Vic Quick

“I got to go with any fruit pie, either an apple pie or a cherry pie, all the better when it’s still warm, and I feel guilty saying it, but I do not like pumpkin pie,” said anchor Jack Caudill.

Most of our crew says they prefer apple pie, along with 82% of Americans who say they either like or love what some call ‘The most American Pie.”

