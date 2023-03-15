Sturgis Brown HS wins culinary competition

Sturgis Brown team brings home top culinary prize.
Sturgis Brown team brings home top culinary prize.(Sturgis Brown High School)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis Brown High School won the 2023 South Dakota ProStart Invitational, earning them a spot in the national competition in Washington, DC in May. Izaiah Baker, Morgan Littleton, Tyler Briscoe, Cami Lurz, and Eva Jensen were the winning culinary team members instructed by Joseph Koons.

Students demonstrate food preparation and safety procedures, hospitality management, public speaking, and other valuable job skills at the ProStart Invitational, an intense, fast-paced event.

The students participating must present the steps necessary to start and run a restaurant, including the concept, operations, marketing, critical thinking, and menu, for this competition. The team’s business plans and presentation abilities are evaluated by professionals in the food service industry.

“ProStart is a great opportunity for high school students to learn culinary and hospitality management skills applicable in various businesses, from restaurants to hotel management,” said South Dakota Retailers Association Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “This is real-world career preparation at its finest.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Custer woman killed in Fall River County crash
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand

Latest News

The annual Dublin Dash 5K fun run/walk is Saturday, March 25, 2023.
17th annual Dublin Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk
Black Hills Works along with the Rapid City Rush have teamed up to bring a sensory-friendly...
Sensory-friendly night at Sunday’s Rush game
3 new assistant attorneys general to take SD office
Man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor in Todd County