Sturgis Brown HS wins culinary competition

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis Brown High School won the 2023 South Dakota ProStart Invitational, earning them a spot in the national competition in Washington, DC in May. Izaiah Baker, Morgan Littleton, Tyler Briscoe, Cami Lurz, and Eva Jensen were the winning culinary team members instructed by Joseph Koons.

Students demonstrate food preparation and safety procedures, hospitality management, public speaking, and other valuable job skills at the ProStart Invitational, an intense, fast-paced event.

The students participating must present the steps necessary to start and run a restaurant, including the concept, operations, marketing, critical thinking, and menu, for this competition. The team’s business plans and presentation abilities are evaluated by professionals in the food service industry.

“ProStart is a great opportunity for high school students to learn culinary and hospitality management skills applicable in various businesses, from restaurants to hotel management,” said South Dakota Retailers Association Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “This is real-world career preparation at its finest.”

