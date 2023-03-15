Sensory-friendly night at Sunday’s Rush game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works along with the Rapid City Rush have teamed up to bring a sensory-friendly night to this Sunday’s Rush game in Rapid City.

Black Hills Works provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to live their lives fully through support, activities, and engagement. With a wide range of opportunities, Black Hills Works believes there’s a place for everyone to get involved and enjoy what They love.

One way was to partner up with the Rapid City Rush for a Special Olympics Night. The ambassador for the evening will be Tom, from the Black Hills Works Foundation who will drop the puck by 4:05 pm.

This game will be sensory-friendly, so the rush will be toning down the bells and whistles in support of the “Hockey is for Everyone” movement. Carrie Moser, Director of Engagement for Black Hills Works, and Brian Gardener of the Rapid City Rush believe everyone should be able to enjoy hockey.

The organizations are hopeful this first-of-its-kind game will be a positive social change to foster more inclusive communities through sporting events. We invite you to watch the full interview for more details and to learn how to purchase tickets.

