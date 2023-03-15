Mission man sentenced for assault by strangulation and suffocation

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Alexander Brave, 29 of Mission, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for assaulting a woman.

Brave, according to a release from the Department of Justice, strangled and suffocated his intimate partner in October 2021 at a home in Todd County.

Brave was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2022; and pleaded guilty in December.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

