Mild today; much colder with some snow showers tonight; windy and cold Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gusty winds are likely this morning over the hills and parts of northeast Wyoming. High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect.

A strong cold front will barrel through the area later today and tonight. Much colder air will return behind the front, and some snow showers will be possible. The best chance of any accumulating snow will be north of I-90, and especially in the northern hills and foothills as well as northeast Wyoming.

Cold, windy weather will stick around through Saturday. Temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees below normal. The winds will make it feel even colder - wind chills could be in the single digits at times Thursday through Saturday.

Finally, by Sunday and early next week, warmer air returns.

