Man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor in Todd County

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Fremont Menard, 20 of Todd County, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

Menard, according to a release from the Department of Justice, engaged in a sexual act with a minor in September of 2021.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2022; and pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2022.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

