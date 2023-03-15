Fundraiser to help with VFW Post 1273 repairs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - VFW Post 1273 on Main Street in downtown Rapid City is hosting a fundraiser to help rebuild some portions of their building that need repair.

Post 1273 was built in the 70s and it has seen its fair share of wear and tear over the years. The building has brought some in the veteran community together ensuring there’s a place that they can come to and share their experience with other members of the veteran community.

According to the quartermaster of Post 1273, having a location like this ensures a familial bond between veterans that closely resembles one they could have shared in the field.

“It is super important for veterans of all ages to be able to walk into a place where they have a little bit more understanding, and nobody understands a veteran better than a veteran,” said VFW Post 1273 quartermaster Katherine Pyka.

The money raised will go towards helping stabilize the building and repair the parking lot after work on the foundation finishes.

If you are interested in donating, head to the VFW Post 1273 building or mail in your donation at 420 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701.

