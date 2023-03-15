Fundraiser to help with VFW Post 1273 repairs

VFW Post 1273 on Main Street in downtown Rapid City is hosting a fundraiser to help rebuild some portions of their building that need repair
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - VFW Post 1273 on Main Street in downtown Rapid City is hosting a fundraiser to help rebuild some portions of their building that need repair.

Post 1273 was built in the 70s and it has seen its fair share of wear and tear over the years. The building has brought some in the veteran community together ensuring there’s a place that they can come to and share their experience with other members of the veteran community.

According to the quartermaster of Post 1273, having a location like this ensures a familial bond between veterans that closely resembles one they could have shared in the field.

“It is super important for veterans of all ages to be able to walk into a place where they have a little bit more understanding, and nobody understands a veteran better than a veteran,” said VFW Post 1273 quartermaster Katherine Pyka.

The money raised will go towards helping stabilize the building and repair the parking lot after work on the foundation finishes.

If you are interested in donating, head to the VFW Post 1273 building or mail in your donation at 420 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Custer woman killed in Fall River County crash
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Law enforcement wants you to understand the consequences if you decide to drink and drive.
Forbes ranks South Dakota fifth with the drunkest drivers
Rapid City's annual Women in Science Conference
Junior High School students exploring careers in STEM
South Dakota Mines men's basketball
South Dakota Mines receives a sizable donation for their basketball teams
16 agencies responded to the call of the structure fire.
Early morning Mule Deer Trail structure fire