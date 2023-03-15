File your taxes before Uncle Sam knocks at your door

Rapid City Liberty Tax
Rapid City Liberty Tax(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’re in luck, there’s still time to file your taxes, and if you didn’t pay enough to the Internal Revenue Service in 20-22, you also have time to avoid a “surprise bill.”

According to the IRS to get your taxes in on time, Direct Pay is the fastest and easiest payment method.

“Quite often, the ones that we see come in later are the ones who owe they want to make sure you know, they don’t like playing in the government so they’ll hold off as long as they can. Or also like again, those who have more stuff that they need to get together,” said Liberty Tax General Manager Shelby Dahl.

April 17 is the deadline to file your taxes.

