Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam

Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store totaling more than $9,000.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A retail employee is accused of helping a customer make multiple fictitious returns while giving them thousands in store credit.

Investigators say 19-year-old Liliana Holbrook made 46 returns for a customer without receipts while working at a Floor and Decor store and gave them gift cards totaling more than $9,000 in exchange.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Holbrook also altered driver’s license numbers so the customer, later identified as 50-year-old Brian Barnes, wouldn’t get flagged.

Authorities said Holbrook was receiving tips from Barnes for assistance with the returns.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is facing a felony complicity charge.

Authorities said Holbrook worked at the store for less than a month while handling the bogus returns.

The sheriff’s office said they issued an arrest warrant for Barnes regarding a different theft offense where he reportedly took items from an area Lowe’s that included a Dewalt nail gun.

“He is a known suspect that has committed theft offenses in the past,” the sheriff’s office wrote in Barnes’ criminal complaint.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Custer woman killed in Fall River County crash
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand

Latest News

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus
The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can