It’s the calm before the madness, March Madness that is

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What are the odds you place a winning sports bet in Deadwood for March Madness?

The National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 men’s college tournament is made up of 68 teams competing in seven rounds to win the national championship.

With the average bet on the tournament at $60, the American Gaming Association estimates 68 million American adults plan to bet a total of $15.5 billion this year.

Deadwood currently has six sports wagering lounges they anticipate this year to be bigger than last year.

“March Madness is of course the biggest month that we have for sports wagering here in Deadwood. Last year we did almost a million dollars worth of wagers for the month of March and we certainly are anticipating we are going to go over that this March Madness,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

However, when making your bet the Deadwood Gaming Association want you to be mindful of your gambling.

“Set your budget, know the odds, and bet to have fun, but we certainly want you to bet responsibly during March Madness,” said Rodman.

In Deadwood, March Madness bets can be placed at a minimum of $5 to a max bet of $1000.

When looking at the odds it is stated by the NCAA that no one has ever gotten a perfect bracket, and the odds of doing this is around 1 in 120.2 billion.

