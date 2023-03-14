Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Progress on an anticipated downtown Rapid City construction project is underway.

The “Block 5″ project is underway at the corner of 6th and St Joseph streets. The construction zone is fenced off and crews have started using heavy machinery to tear up the parking lot, making way for a 10-story building that will have housing, a Hyatt hotel, and convention space that will attract more people to the downtown area.

“The new Hyatt hotel will have lots of event space. I think having a new hotel will be exciting, bringing visitors in, bringing events that might have not normally been happening downtown, bringing those downtown and really serving as that economic driver for downtown Rapid City,” said Lloyd Companies vice president of development Luke Jessen.

The first level will be the hotel lobby, retail space, and convention center. While floors two, three, and four will be hotel rooms and then five through 10 will all be multi-family residential apartments.

There is no official groundbreaking ceremony set yet, they are hoping to have a ceremony sometime in May and possibly have vertical construction started come June.

