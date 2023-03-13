Pet of the Week- Meet Jo Jo

A lucky week indeed. Jo Jo is available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - St. Patrick’s Day is four days away and people might want to try their luck at bringing their fur-ever friend home.

This week’s pet of the week is Jo Jo, an adorable eight-year-old Lab Mix, and while timid at first snacks are the best way to this girl’s heart.

If you’re more of a stay-at-home type of person, Jo Jo will be right beside you hanging out on the couch.

She loves a good rub and car rides, especially if the destination involves food.

Cats and children make Jo Jo nervous but she does do well with dogs who are smaller and younger than her.

The adoption fee is $90 and people can visit Jo Jo every day of the week starting at 11 a.m. at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

