Matters of the State: Tax cut chronicles; Jackley discusses criminal justice

Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at how the largest tax cut in South Dakota history got one step closer to crossing the finish line.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the tax cut negotiations and shares his insight on how the legislative session played out.

USD professor emeritus Michael Card joins the program to discuss the legislative session and what Gov. Noem’s scorecard could mean for a potential run at a higher office.

Attorney General Marty Jackley joins us in studio to talk about the “truth in sentencing” bill, new opportunities with new prison facilities, and what he’d like to accomplish during his second stint in office.

And Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) shares his thoughts on his recent visit to the Southern border.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 6 a.m. on KOTA.

