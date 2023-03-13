Custer woman killed in Fall River County crash

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman from Custer has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hot Springs.

Crash information details that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed northbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

Michelle Gudeta, the 30-year-old driver, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to the Fall River Health Services in Hot Springs where she later died from her injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Rockside Ranch Black Hills is in New Underwood.
New Underwood ranch helps young men overcome struggles
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Precious Black Elk
Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for death of a toddler
Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City

Latest News

A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Rapid City Public Library’s digital offerings have increased
Antoine Bissonette
Bissonette murder trial set for December
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Matters of the State: Tax cut chronicles; Jackley discusses criminal justice
A lucky week indeed. Jo Jo is available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Pet of the Week- Meet Jo Jo