Cold today but warmer Tuesday and Wednesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we will see sunshine today, southeast winds will circulate cold air in from the eastern plains. That means temperatures will once again be below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday west winds develop and we’ll see a big jump in temperatures. Look for highs in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will still be mild, generally 40s and 50s.

A trough will bring a cold front through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered rain then snow showers can be expected, with a small accumulation of snow possible just in time for you morning commute on Thursday. Plan on the possibility of slippery roads then.

The rest of the week and weekend will feature windy cold weather again with highs in the 30s, which will be 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Rockside Ranch Black Hills is in New Underwood.
New Underwood ranch helps young men overcome struggles
Precious Black Elk
Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for death of a toddler
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
LGBTQ flag
Transgender community speaks out on bill banning some medical treatments

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
We will be slowly warming up and dry until Wednesday
Windiest area will be northern counties
Freezing rain possible tonight and more windy weather tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and cool today, continued windy Saturday.
Windiest area will be near Gillette
Very windy for some the next few days