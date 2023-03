RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of murder was back in court Monday where a trial date was set for Dec. 5.

Antoine Bissonette is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Andrew Bear Robe in March 2021. Bear Robe was stabbed in a home on North Seventh Street, Rapid City.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

