Transgender community speaks out on bill banning some medical treatments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota lawmakers approved and Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1080, banning gender-affirming healthcare for people younger than 18.

Some people have questioned: If America is the land of the free, why are personal decisions being attacked?

“To take away another person, other people’s human rights, that’s just un-American,” said Carla Douglas, CEO of Douglas Mental Health Service. “I don’t care who you are. It’s inhuman to be able to want to take away another human being’s rights to live as a human being on this planet.”

According to a study from Help Advisor, South Dakota has the highest rate of depression among LGBTQ people in the nation. In addition, the South Dakota Department of Health says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota and the leading cause among those ages 10 to 29.

With HB 1080′s passing, critics believe lawmakers are seeking to limit care for the transgender community.

At a February crackerbarrel, District 33 State Senator David Johnson explained his stance.

“I voted in favor of 1080 un-amended because that’s the word I’m getting from my constituents. And I believe personally, as do most of the people who contacted me, that we need to at least do something to protect that situation from anyone who’s under the age of 18,″ Johnson explained.

“I feel like the Republican party is about to eradicate transgender individuals from the state and from existing altogether. I feel as if these bills are nothing more than just a soft approach to that goal of eradication,” said Secretary Cynthia Grace of TransAction South Dakota.

Now that the bill has been signed, there is an influx of people seeking to make a difference in the trans community.

“Unintentional consequences can be affected if you get looked down upon, you gets comments, you get discriminated. As a result, good jobs are hard to find. Rates of suicide and depression are high amongst trans teens,” said Grace.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.