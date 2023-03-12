Pub crawl and mini golf is a unique combination

9th annual Putt-N-Pub event
9th annual Putt-N-Pub event(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 9th annual Black Hills Works Foundation Putt-N-Pub is an event where teams of four compete in a mini golf tournament and pub crawl, while enjoying downtown Rapid City bars.

People start at the Rushmore Hotel, and they have two courses - a green course and a gold course. They hit all these different pubs and breweries, and places in the downtown area.

The director of engagement for Black Hills Works, Carrie Moser, says the event is a great way to help raise money and to get ready for spring. While supporting businesses when the economy drags during this time of year.

“The funds raised from this event go to support community-like initiatives so that the people that we support are able to enjoy the community that I live healthy lives, participating in our Special Olympics Storm Team, for example, going to rush games just being able to be out and about in our community,” Moser said.

With the creativity of teams showcasing their costumes and awards given to the team with the best score, there’s also celebrities.

“We have people that we support, and at each hole, we call them our celebrity putters. So then the teams that are participating actually get to see the impact that they’re making. And the people that they’re supporting through participating in the event,” said Moser.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Black Elk
Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for death of a toddler
Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
Trial date set for Timothy Huante.
Trial set for Rapid City man accused of murder
Rockside Ranch Black Hills is in New Underwood.
New Underwood ranch helps young men overcome struggles
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Feb. 10, causing an explosion.
Man who died in Degeest Drive crash identified

Latest News

LGBTQ flag
Transgender community speaks out on bill banning some medical treatments
Rockside Ranch Black Hills is in New Underwood.
New Underwood ranch helps young men overcome struggles
Face mask at Monument Health Hospital
It’s been 3-years since the world changed with the 1st case of covid-19.
The bill would have “amended provisions of the Uniform Commercial Code.”
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill