Pub crawl and mini golf is a unique combination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 9th annual Black Hills Works Foundation Putt-N-Pub is an event where teams of four compete in a mini golf tournament and pub crawl, while enjoying downtown Rapid City bars.

People start at the Rushmore Hotel, and they have two courses - a green course and a gold course. They hit all these different pubs and breweries, and places in the downtown area.

The director of engagement for Black Hills Works, Carrie Moser, says the event is a great way to help raise money and to get ready for spring. While supporting businesses when the economy drags during this time of year.

“The funds raised from this event go to support community-like initiatives so that the people that we support are able to enjoy the community that I live healthy lives, participating in our Special Olympics Storm Team, for example, going to rush games just being able to be out and about in our community,” Moser said.

With the creativity of teams showcasing their costumes and awards given to the team with the best score, there’s also celebrities.

“We have people that we support, and at each hole, we call them our celebrity putters. So then the teams that are participating actually get to see the impact that they’re making. And the people that they’re supporting through participating in the event,” said Moser.

