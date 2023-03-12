New Underwood ranch helps young men overcome struggles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many people live in crisis. Soon, a ranch near New Underwood will be used to focus on helping men overcome their struggles.

Come summer, the ranch will be a place for the community to join and support men trying to get back into the community.

“So at Rockside they, they get to learn life skills every single day. It’s a life process just living together as a family functioning together as a family,” said Matt Veal, program director for Rockside Ranch Black Hills

Rockside Ranch is a restoration program for young men coming out of crisis, everything from drug addiction to trouble with the law. According to Veal, a similar ranch started 12 years ago in Etna, Calif. Now the concept has made it way to South Dakota, with the hopes of opening this May.

“I’ve seen first hand how it can transform a life. And in this world so many people don’t have hope, and that’s not a fun place to be in. And so Rockside is a place of hope and a place of healing,” Amy Painter, development director of Rockside Ranch Black Hills said.

They’ll also learn domestic skills and farming, with the idea is to help these men cultivate traits that will eventually bring that hope and healing to their communities.

“Community is a big, a big thing for these guys. Because when they’re coming into a situation like this, its not going to be easy. And so yes, we do these projects with them but it goes way beyond that,” said Ketura Veal, host mother for Rockside Ranch Black Hills.

For more information on Rockside Ranch or how to donate, go to https://rocksideranch.org/

