It’s been 3-years since the world changed with the 1st case of covid-19.

Face mask at Monument Health Hospital
Face mask at Monument Health Hospital(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As we have learned, the virus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets in the air and other transmissible causes, but with medication and vaccination, most people have resumed their everyday lives.

”We still see covid almost daily, most people now are doing very well with it. We have some that get sick still, it’s still somewhat unpredictable, but many viruses react the same way. And so we’re still seeing COVID. We still understand a lot more about it. But we’re much better at treating it now, and it doesn’t cause near the problems as it did,” said Medical Director Brook Eide for Monument Health Medical Center.

The doctor says covid-19 improved team-work with his colleagues and built-relationships between doctors and their patients.

