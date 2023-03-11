Downtown Rapid City eliminates inactivity fee on gift cards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Downtown Rapid City distributes gift cards customers can use at 60 businesses downtown, and changes are coming to how people can use those cards.

A spokesperson announced Friday that along with a design change, they’re eliminating the inactivity fee. The gift cards would previously lose $3 a month after a year without use.

Marketing Manager Dustin VanHunnik said that all the money will now stay on the card until it’s either spent or expires.

“People either didn’t have the money that they thought they had, or it was completely out when they tried to use it depending on what the time range was,” VanHunnik said. “But, when it comes down to it, that’s not even a thing anymore. It’s now completely a thing of the past.”

The cards can be purchased at the Main Street Square office or online.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.