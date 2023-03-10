Woman killed in one-car crash near Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night in a one-car crash seven miles southeast of Hot Springs.

The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of her family.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 18 when she lost control and rolled her SUV. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The woman later died at the hospital in Hot Springs.

