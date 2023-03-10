Windy and cool today, continued windy Saturday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind speeds will increase during the morning hours Friday. Strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon, especially for southern Campbell County, where a High Wind Warning is in place. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely for Wright, among others living in Campbell County. Driving will be difficult with strong southwesterly winds in place. The warning runs from 1p.m. - 11 p.m. Considerable blowing snow is likely in the high wind areas today.

Friday will be a little windy for northwest South Dakota as gusts could reach 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for this area.

Mostly cloudy skies hang on as we finish up the week. A few light flurries will be possible today, but no impact to travel is expected. Temperatures will reach the 30s for much of the area,

High temperatures Saturday will range from the 30s to the 40s early, then temperatures will fall during the afternoon. It could be a little windy across western South Dakota with gusts up to 40 mph for many. In northwest South Dakota, some gusts could exceed 50 mph! Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 20s for much of the area. Both days will be mostly sunny.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. We will spring forward, jumping from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. - losing one hour Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer by the middle of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Could flirt with 60° on Tuesday.

