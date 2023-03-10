Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City

Two suspects in Rapid CIty
Two suspects in Rapid CIty(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 39 year old Joseph Birdshed and 37 year old Doris Romero were apprehended and are being charged on multiple counts.

Wednesday police attempted a traffic stop after a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection. The driver failed to stop for police and a pursuit occurred through the city before the vehicle got onto interstate.

Around exit 60 the car came to a stop and the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee by foot.

Birdshead was placed under arrest for multiple charges including aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possesion of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction, and comission of a felony with a firearm.

Romero was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a probation hold.

Both were subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair
Home and business owners have 24 hours after the snow ends to get their sidewalks clear.
Baby it’s cold outside, why don’t you shovel awhile
Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive

Latest News

Healthwatch logo
HealthWatch: Prescription Shortage
A local pediatrician shares advice, if you're struggling to fill prescriptions for your child.
Health Watch: Pharmacy Shortages
South Dakota School of Mines was ranked one of the best military-friendly schools in the...
South Dakota School of Mines is once again ranked one of the best for veterans
Terry Peak near Lead averages around 150 inches of snow on its slopes, however, this year they...
When the weather outside is frightful, the slopes can be delightful