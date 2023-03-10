Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 39 year old Joseph Birdshed and 37 year old Doris Romero were apprehended and are being charged on multiple counts.

Wednesday police attempted a traffic stop after a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection. The driver failed to stop for police and a pursuit occurred through the city before the vehicle got onto interstate.

Around exit 60 the car came to a stop and the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee by foot.

Birdshead was placed under arrest for multiple charges including aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possesion of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction, and comission of a felony with a firearm.

Romero was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a probation hold.

Both were subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail.

