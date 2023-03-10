SD Guard’s 216th Fire Fighting Team deploys to Romania

Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A firefighting team from the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to Romania for a year-long mission.

The 216th Fire Fighting team is a Rapid City-based unit. During the deployment, the team will provide firefighting support in the US European Command area of operations. In the past, the 216th was sent to Romania in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel from 2017 to 2018.

The specific deployment date and the number of soldiers deploying were not released. The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete additional training prior to deployment overseas.

The team will have a deployment ceremony Thursday, March 16, at 1 p.m. in the Range Road Armory, 3740 Range Road, Rapid City. The event is open to the general public.

