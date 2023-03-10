Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Home and business owners have 24 hours after the snow ends to get their sidewalks clear.
Baby it’s cold outside, why don’t you shovel awhile
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair

Latest News

FILE - President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with President...
Biden, EU leader hold talks on proposal on electric vehicles
FILE - An entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., is seen Jan. 9, 2014....
Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies
Joaquin Cervantes, a convicted felon, was reportedly in possession of the altered rifle at the...
Altered firearms seized by RCPD in traffic stops
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, revealing the hot economy still isn't cooling...
US economy added 311K jobs in February