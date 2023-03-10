Man who died in Degeest Drive crash identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of the man who died when he crashed his car into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive on Feb. 10 has been confirmed. He is 55-year-old Mark Anthony Linn.

The man lived two blocks from the crash site. Police said there was a person in the area who witnessed a car speeding just before the crash. The description the witness gave is similar to the crashed car.

A gas line was severed in the crash, causing an explosion and fire that destroyed the home. Two of the family members in the home were injured.

Police have not released any details that might explain why the man crashed into the home.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.