Man who died in Degeest Drive crash identified

A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Feb. 10, causing an explosion.
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Feb. 10, causing an explosion.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of the man who died when he crashed his car into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive on Feb. 10 has been confirmed. He is 55-year-old Mark Anthony Linn.

The man lived two blocks from the crash site. Police said there was a person in the area who witnessed a car speeding just before the crash. The description the witness gave is similar to the crashed car.

A gas line was severed in the crash, causing an explosion and fire that destroyed the home. Two of the family members in the home were injured.

Police have not released any details that might explain why the man crashed into the home.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Woman killed in one-car crash near Hot Springs
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair

Latest News

Windiest area will be northern counties
More windy weather tomorrow
Joaquin Cervantes, a convicted felon, was reportedly in possession of the altered rifle at the...
Altered firearms seized by RCPD in traffic stops
People are expected to read parts of the script during auditions for the play.
The Belle Fourche Area Community Theater steps into the spotlight
J.P. Duniphan served in the South Dakota legislature from 1995 to 2005.
Women’s History Month: a look at influential women in South Dakota politics