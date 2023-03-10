HealthWatch: Prescription Shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Like many cities, Rapid City is experiencing a prescription medicine shortage right now. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics has some advice for those struggling to find a place to get their medicine.

Hamilton starts by saying, “So if you’ve been alive in the last few years you’ve noticed there have been some medication shortages and frankly this medication shortage has impacted all of healthcare in various different realms. In pediatrics it’s been mostly antibiotics and stimulants. There’s various reasons for this…” Hamilton supply chain issues and staff shortages but suffice it to say everyone is doing their best. Luckily our issues with the antibiotics and stimulants in pediatrics aren’t usually life-threatening although if you’re a parent of a child with ADHD you probably feel like they drive you a little crazy if you can’t get that stimulant on board. For those who are on antibiotics, again a lot of times this is not life-threatening. Those ears can usually wait a couple of days to be treated if you can’t track down that medicine. Frankly, sometimes the kid will heal that infection all by themselves and you don’t even need to start the antibiotic. For more serious infections it might be important that you pick up that medicine as soon as you can and hopefully, your provider will work with you to try and find a place to fill that. Again remember that your physicians are aware of these shortages but they don’t always know what pharmacies have which medicines and when so you might have to do a little leg work to figure those things out and help out your provider to send your prescription somewhere or pick up a paper script that you can walk around to different places. We’re all doing our best, pharmacies are stressed too so have patience and good luck. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics with your health watch.”

