Freezing rain possible tonight and more windy weather tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy weather is expected to continue tomorrow, especially for northern counties. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph at times tomorrow afternoon. By early Sunday, the gusty winds will have shifted to the east. Then most of our area will see much calmer winds by Sunday afternoon and evening. There also is a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and northeastern counties tonight. The advisory tonight is for freezing rain, as a light glaze of ice is possible. Roads and sidewalks could be very slippery. Temperatures tonight will be a bit closer to average with lows in the 20s, but tomorrow will stay below average with highs only in the 30s for much of our area. Sunday is also expected to be cold, but temperatures will warm up dramatically afterwards with highs near 60° on Tuesday.

