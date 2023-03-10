Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

