Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for death of a toddler

Precious Black Elk
Precious Black Elk(KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Precious Black Elk was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of a 2-year-old child at a Box Elder home in February of 2021.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter last month with the state dropping a charge of murder.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly said the events leading to the death were horrendous, adding that when the offense was committed she was not legally insane and was competent to stand trial.

At last month’s change of plea hearing Black’s Elk’s attorney said she hit the girl with her hand and what appeared to be part of a wooden bed frame when she wouldn’t sleep and wrapped her head in a blanket.

An autopsy determined the cause of death for the toddler was most likely asphyxiation.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Woman killed in one-car crash near Hot Springs
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair

Latest News

The gift cards would previously lose $3 a month after a year without use.
Downtown Rapid City eliminates inactivity fee on gift cards
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
Not everyone wants to ‘spring forward’ or ‘fall back’
South Dakota unemployment claims up this week
Windiest area will be northern counties
More windy weather tomorrow