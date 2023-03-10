The Belle Fourche Area Community Theater steps into the spotlight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The acting bug is in the air, as the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater gears up to start it’s 2023 season.

Last year was a banner year for the group, performing the most shows ever. This year, the theater is continuing to grow by planning four main shows, including a summer musical, something that hasn’t been done since 2018.

Their opening act is an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Auditions for Pride and Prejudice are scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2:30 p.m.

While people don’t have to bring anything, they are expected to do a reading from the script, which will be provided that day.

”It’s important to come excited. It’s important to do your best to stand out, said Derek Olson, executive director of the Belle Fourche Community Area Theater. You may have never read the script before, which is okay that’s not the point, the point is can you be exciting on stage, do you have energy?”

The play and the season, opens May 12.

