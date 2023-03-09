Watch: SD Duck named top 10 finalist in Cadbury competition visits Dakota News Now studio

A Sioux Falls duck is in the spotlight hoping to be the new Cadbury Bunny. Ping the duck has been named a top ten finalist for the Bunny tryouts.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls duck is in the spotlight hoping to be the new Cadbury Bunny. Ping the duck has been named a top ten finalist for the Bunny tryouts.

Sam was joined by Ping and her owner, Teri, in the studio.

You can vote for Ping at CadburyTryouts.com everyday through March 14.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

