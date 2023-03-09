Watch: SD Duck named top 10 finalist in Cadbury competition visits Dakota News Now studio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls duck is in the spotlight hoping to be the new Cadbury Bunny. Ping the duck has been named a top ten finalist for the Bunny tryouts.

Sam was joined by Ping and her owner, Teri, in the studio.

You can vote for Ping at CadburyTryouts.com everyday through March 14.

