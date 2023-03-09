Very windy for some the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be fairly dry for the next several days with only some light chances of snow tomorrow morning and overnight tomorrow. We are expected to see some windy weather, and there is a High Wind Watch in effect for Campbell County in Wyoming. The windy weather will pick up throughout the night and get worse during day tomorrow. We could see wind gusts up to 60 mph at times for Gillette. It also is expected to be very windy for northern counties. The winds aren’t going to be too bad for Rapid City and Southwestern South Dakota, but minor gusty winds are still likely. By tomorrow night and Saturday, it won’t be as windy in Wyoming, but we will continue to see wind gusts up to 50 mph for northern counties during that time. Temperatures tonight are still going to be cold with most of our area dropping into the teens. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer with some places possibly reaching the 40s. Warmer weather again for Saturday, but it will cool back down for Sunday. By the middle of next week, it will be a lot warmer with highs possibly in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.