Snow ends this morning, but temperatures remain much colder than normal.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winter storm moves away today, taking its snow with it. Most of the snow will be east of us by noon. Roads are slick and hazardous this morning - be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination.

So far, 1″-3″ of snow has fallen in the Rapid City area. An additional inch could fall this morning.

Windy weather develops Friday as low pressure moves in from the west. A few flurries are possible. Blowing snow could become an issue on the open plains.

The weekend will be dry with ups and downs with temperatures. Warmer Saturday, but colder on Sunday.

Next week, mild 50s are possible by midweek with a chance of rain showers by then.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair
Caputa Alpaca farm welcomed an unexpected baby last month.
Caputa alpaca farm welcomes unexpected baby
No plans to tear down urban blight.
No plans to tear down urban blight in North Rapid

Latest News

Accumulations are likely
More snowfall tonight and tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
One last round of snow.
Highest will be for northern counties
Another round of snowfall tomorrow and Thursday
Snow showers are expected to continue today but will start to taper off by this evening.
Plan on slippery roads for your morning commute