SDSU women celebrate Summit League Championship

Jackrabbits headed to NCAA Tournament
3-9 sdsu women
3-9 sdsu women
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated Omaha 93-51 to claim the Summit League championship. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer scored 53 points in three games in route to being named the tournament most valuable player. With the win the Jackrabbits secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair
Caputa Alpaca farm welcomed an unexpected baby last month.
Caputa alpaca farm welcomes unexpected baby

Latest News

3-8 christian aow
Alexa Ham-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
3-7 hot springs score
Hot Springs boys headed to state tournament
3-7 LAKOTA TECH GIRLS
Lakota Tech girls ready to deliver at state
3-6 sdsu timmer
Timmer scores 25 to send SDSU into Summit League Championship