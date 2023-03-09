SDSU women celebrate Summit League Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated Omaha 93-51 to claim the Summit League championship. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer scored 53 points in three games in route to being named the tournament most valuable player. With the win the Jackrabbits secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

