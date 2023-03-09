Readiactrics children’s book drive starts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Readiatrics Book Drive is now collecting new and gently used children’s books from the community. The Readiatrics Book Drive has donated tens of thousands of books to Western South Dakotan children to build literacy in the home since the drive’s creation in 2001. The book drive has started to collect books and will continue through May 10.

The collected books will be donated to the families of children receiving services at the SD Department of Health. The SD Department of Health has expanded its service area from six to sixteen clinics across the area. When a child comes to the clinic for a shot or a wellness check, the child is gifted with a book at the end of their appointment to keep. The increase in the number of clinics will create a greater need for donated books.

Founder and organizer Darla Drew Lerdal, said, “If there are any organizations in Rapid City looking for an easy and quick way to help children, the Readiatrics Book Drive is it. We could use some new partners this year due to the uptick in services that will be delivered at the new satellite locations of the Department of Health. The drive is very organic. Get a good-sized plastic tub, print out a sign that says Readiatrics Book Drop, tape it to the tub, and let your members and friends know you are collecting new or gently used children’s books. We will collect all the books and have a major book donation sometime in May.”

Lerdal recommends finding a public drop spot for your books for your donors’ convenience. 2023 drop points for new and gently used children’s books are RC Public Library, Dahl Arts Center, Books A Million, and all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations. The drive is a project of the non-profit umbrella organization, Backroom Productions.

The drive does not accept adult-level reading books, encyclopedias, or magazines.

For information on Readiatrics, email ddrewlerdal@gmail.com.

