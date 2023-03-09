Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit hosted by Sturgis Public Library

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Public Library will host “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit that explores the evolving landscape of rural American communities in the 20th century.

In cooperation with the South Dakota Humanities Council, Crossroads opens from March 13 through April 30. The exhibit is part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national, state, and local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. “The exhibition looks at economic, social, and many other aspects of change and how that change has impacted rural America,” said Christopher Hahn, Sturgis Public Library Director.

We invite you to watch the full interview for more information and click on the link for exhibit hours.

