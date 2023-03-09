Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit hosted by Sturgis Public Library

The exhibition examines the evolving landscape of rural America
By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Public Library will host “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit that explores the evolving landscape of rural American communities in the 20th century.

In cooperation with the South Dakota Humanities Council, Crossroads opens from March 13 through April 30. The exhibit is part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national, state, and local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. “The exhibition looks at economic, social, and many other aspects of change and how that change has impacted rural America,” said Christopher Hahn, Sturgis Public Library Director.

We invite you to watch the full interview for more information and click on the link for exhibit hours.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair
Caputa Alpaca farm welcomed an unexpected baby last month.
Caputa alpaca farm welcomes unexpected baby
No plans to tear down urban blight.
No plans to tear down urban blight in North Rapid

Latest News

The City of Spearfish makes changes to their floodplain effective March 22.
Spearfish prepares to change their floodplain: ‘This is going to affect a lot of people’
Readiactrics children’s book drive starts in Rapid City
Military Friendly has ranked South Dakota Mines second in the nation for its service to...
South Dakota School of Mines is once again ranked one of the best for veterans
Rounds, Johnson re-introduce gun access laws