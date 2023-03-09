Baby it’s cold outside, why don’t you shovel awhile

Home and business owners have 24 hours after the snow ends to get their sidewalks clear.
Home and business owners have 24 hours after the snow ends to get their sidewalks clear.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - No one likes shoveling snow and ice but when it comes to clearing sidewalks who should be doing the job?

According to Rapid City code, sidewalks should be always kept clear of snow and ice and the removal falls on the home or a business owner.

Code enforcement has adopted a 24-hour guideline, meaning once the snow ends, people have 24 hours to get their sidewalks clear. Additionally, people should not shovel snow into the road as that can complicate the job for snowplows

“And that just complicates the problem because if we’ve already gone through and plowed then we have to go back through because there’s an issue with snow being dumped out into the street. So, we advise our homeowners or business owners do not push that snow back out into the plowed street,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Making sure the sidewalks are clear is a safety matter because people can slip and fall, and you could be held liable if a person is injured on your property.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
Kasey Arehart
Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair
Caputa Alpaca farm welcomed an unexpected baby last month.
Caputa alpaca farm welcomes unexpected baby
No plans to tear down urban blight.
No plans to tear down urban blight in North Rapid

Latest News

In an unprecedented move, the South Dakota Senate suspends one of its own.
Pischke and Frye-Mueller again attempt motion to investigate Schoenbeck, sit in Senate alone during caucus
This drink is reminiscent of the candy Turkish Delight.
Mixology at Home - Turkish Delight
Canyon Lake Elementary
Canyon Elementary School
Sales Tax Stalemate
Sales Tax Stalemate