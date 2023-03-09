Baby it’s cold outside, why don’t you shovel awhile

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - No one likes shoveling snow and ice but when it comes to clearing sidewalks who should be doing the job?

According to Rapid City code, sidewalks should be always kept clear of snow and ice and the removal falls on the home or a business owner.

Code enforcement has adopted a 24-hour guideline, meaning once the snow ends, people have 24 hours to get their sidewalks clear. Additionally, people should not shovel snow into the road as that can complicate the job for snowplows

“And that just complicates the problem because if we’ve already gone through and plowed then we have to go back through because there’s an issue with snow being dumped out into the street. So, we advise our homeowners or business owners do not push that snow back out into the plowed street,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Making sure the sidewalks are clear is a safety matter because people can slip and fall, and you could be held liable if a person is injured on your property.

