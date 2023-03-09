85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dallas Krausch, an 85-year-old registered sex offender in Rapid City, was arrested Wednesday on several warrants.

Krausch is under investigation for solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and loitering in a community safety zone. The case is now in the hands of the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office.

Krausch had a previous conviction (May 1986) for felony sexual contact with a minor under 16. He had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

