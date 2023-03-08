Trial ends for man accused of firing a gun at Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial ended Wednesday for a Rapid City man accused of firing a gun through an open car window at the Central States Fair last year. Now, a jury is deliberating his fate.

Kasey Arehart, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm inside a vehicle.

The state claims the incident began with a confrontation between two groups of people as they were leaving the fair. They claim Arehart then wanted to cause fear; that the defendant’s story of “bringing a gun out to de-escalate the situation, logically doesn’t make sense”.

The defense questioned the validity of the investigation, saying “this is the worst investigation known to mankind.” They went on to accuse every witness of lying, and ended by telling the jury, it’s better if 10 guilty go free, versus one innocent person being convicted.

If convicted, Arehart faces up to 15 years in prison on each charge.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.