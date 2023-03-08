RCAS board votes to close Canyon Lake Elementary after 2023-2024 school year

The elementary school will close its doors a bit later than originally expected.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:00 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After pressure from the Canyon Lake Elementary PTO, the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education has decided to wait one more year before shutting the doors of the school.

Although the board passed their resolution to decide to close Canyon Lake, they amended the proposal to make sure the school wouldn’t close until after the 2023-2024 school year.

Board members said this gives the board, and the Canyon Lake community more time to prepare for the closure.

Interim Superintendent Nicole Swigart echoed the sentiment of the new resolution.

”I do think it locks us into working through the process with the community and allowing them and us to come together,” Swigart said.

Jim Hansen was the only board member voting against the closure.

The board also unanimously voted to hire Swigart as the new full-time Superintendent, her contract begins Wednesday.

