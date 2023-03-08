New York man convicted of triple murder filed for a retrial Monday

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The man who was convicted of triple murder filed a motion for a retrial Monday.

Arnson Absolu was convicted of three first-degree murders and is currently serving three consecutive life sentences.

On Monday, the defense submitted a motion for a new trial, stating a primary witness is a “person of interest” in a November 2022 homicide.

In the motion for a new trial, the defense called this situation “a violation of a defendant’s due process rights”.

We did reach out to the state’s attorney on the case who informed us this witness was not and is not on trial for another murder.

The defense says credibility was a key issue in the trial and the new information could have raised reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
New South Dakota plate
South Dakota rolls out new state license plates
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Rising Star of the West 2023